Ryan Reynolds Pokes Fun At Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Royal Exit On ‘Don’t’

Very few people saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family coming and that included Ryan Reynolds and the “Don’t” production team.

Reynolds, who is now doing the voiceover work for the game show “Don’t” hosted by Adam Scott, had to improvise during an outdated taping of the show.

On Thursday’s episode, during the “Don’t Get Tired” segment, a question about Meghan Markle came up.

“Meghan Markle went from ‘Suits’ to crowns after she married into the royal family,” Scott asked.

The camera panned away as the ending to the question was tweaked. “Before she resigned, what was her official title?”

Scott then gave four possible answers. “Was it A. Countess of Cambridge, B. Duchess of Wessex, C. Duchess of Cornwall, or D. Duchess of Sussex?”

Reynolds’ voiceover then came on, “Or E. we taped this show seven months ago.”

Ultimately, the contestants guessed “Duchess of Cornwall”, which is wrong. The Duchess of Cornwall belongs to Camilla, Prince Charles’ wife. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s title is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Harry and Meghan announced that they will no longer be working royals at the start of 2020. The couple, along with their son, Archie, spent some time near Victoria, British Columbia before settling in Los Angeles.