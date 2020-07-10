Thomas Rhett Is ‘Finding New Ways To Have Fun’ With His Daughters In Quarantine

Thomas Rhett is making the most of his newfound time at home.

Rhett, 30, is used to living on the road as a touring musician. That is why he is enjoying a forced change of pace amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The “Die a Happy Man” singer told his record label, Big Machine Record Group, how nice it has been to spend time social distancing with his wife, Lauren Akins, and their three daughters.

“When you have kids during this time you definitely have to figure out new ways to allow them to have fun while also kind of exercising their brain,” Rhett said.

“We’ve just been finding new ways to get outside,” Rhett continued. “We’ll go swing in the hammock, we’ll go walk in the woods, we’ll play in the pool, we’ll go to Chick-fil-A’s drive-thru. I mean honestly, walking to the mailbox has kind of been the highlight of our days, most days.”

Rhett is definitely making the most of his time with his daughters Willa Gray, 4, Ada James, 2, and Lennon Love, 5 months.

“Now I get to be at home and wake up with ‘em, go to sleep with ‘em and just finding new ways to have fun with ‘em.”