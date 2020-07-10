Bindi Irwin And Chandler Powell Dish On Getting Married During COVID-19 Pandemic

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell were not about to let a global pandemic stop them from expressing their eternal love.

Irwin, 21, and Powell, 23, moved forward with their wedding plans despite the spread of COVID-19. In fact, the newlyweds actually pushed the date of their wedding forward.

“After being together for almost seven years, we were both ready to be married. Postponing the wedding was something neither of us wanted, in fact we moved the wedding day earlier!” Powell told Us Weekly. “Mine and Bindi’s family played a huge part in encouraging us to get married. They all supported us and helped us to feel comfortable with our decision to get married.”

“Our first few months of marriage have been a whirlwind to say the least,” Irwin told the publication. “I’m really glad that we were able to get married when we did. It feels so much better to tackle the world together as husband and wife.”

Irwin also reflected on the touching picnic Chandler surprised her with on what was supposed to be their honeymoon.

“Our honeymoon certainly wasn’t what we had originally planned. It was an incredibly stressful time as Australia Zoo was flung into lockdown and we had no idea if or when our doors would be open again. It was heartbreaking and scary for all of us,” she said. “We spent our honeymoon doing our best to care for our animals and zoo team hoping that things would get brighter.”

“When Chandler surprised me with a picnic in the place we were supposed to get married… I was overcome with emotion,” Irwin continued. “Chandler is always my constant in life. No matter what is going on in the world he reminds me to find the sunshine in every day. He’s incredible and I feel very blessed to call him my husband.”

Irwin and her brother, Robert Irwin, are continuing the work of their famous deceased father, Steve Irwin. Powell was a fan of “The Crocodile Hunter” growing up and so he welcomes the opportunity to help continue his legacy.

“Steve was one of my biggest inspirations growing up,” Powell said. “Watching his documentaries encouraged me to love and appreciate all wildlife, big, small, scaly, and fluffy. When I visited Australia for the first time, of course, Australia Zoo was at the top of my list of places to visit and that’s when Bindi and I met. It feels as if Steve brought us together and it’s an honor to carry on his mission.”