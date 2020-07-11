Katy Perry Won’t Back Kanye West’s Run For President But Loves Him ‘As An Artist’

Katy Perry is a big fan of Kanye West’s music, but as America’s 46th president? Not so much.

Perry spoke with Hits Radio on Friday, and among the topics covered was West’s recent Twitter announcement that he was planning to run for president in November’s election.

“What we’ve learned looking back is that the presidential job is best suited for someone with experience and that is a pro in their field,” said Perry.

RELATED: Katy Perry Reacts To Rumours She And Taylor Swift Could Be Cousins: ‘Well, We Fight Like Cousins’

“I love Kanye, he is amazing,” she said of West, with whom she collaborated on her Teenage Dream track “E.T.”.

“I just, you know, I love him as an artist,” she continued. “And I think he’s an incredible disruptor as an artist and a conversation-maker as an artist. And that’s what I love the most about him.”

Meanwhile, Perry also discussed her pregnancy, and while she didn’t divulge her due date she hinted that it may be coming soon.

“I am waddling like a duck,” she said. “Putting out a record, putting out a baby, don’t know which one’s coming first…”

RELATED: Katy Perry Shows Off Her Baby Bump: ‘Pregnancy Realness’

Perry’s fifth studio album, Smile, will be released on Aug. 14.