Brooklyn Beckham And ‘Soulmate’ Nicola Peltz Are Engaged

Congratulations to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, who announced they’re now engaged.

Reports first emerged claiming the engagement was “common knowledge” among the couple’s friends, and Beckham confirmed the news in an Instagram post.

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,” wrote the son of soccer great David Beckham and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham.

“I am the luckiest man in the world,” he continued. “I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby,

Meanwhile, a source told The Mirror that Beckham, 21, had popped the question to the 25-year-old actress, whose screen credits include films such as The Last Airbender and Transformers: Age of Extinction, and the TV series Bates Motel.

“Brooklyn has been telling his friends in L.A. that he and Nicola are engaged. It’s common knowledge among their group of friends. They are smitten,” said the source.

Even though the couple have only been dating for about 10 months, a “source close to the family” told the newspaper that “David and Victoria have very much given this relationship their blessing. It’s a very exciting time for the whole family and after a few previous rocky relationships, they think Brooklyn has landed on his feet.”

Prior to his relationship with Peltz, Beckham’s previous girlfriends included Chloe Grace Moretz, Sofia Richie and Madison Beer.