Robert Irwin is a chip off the old block.

The 16-year-old son of late “Crocodile Hunter” star Steve Irwin demonstrated that in a video he posted on Instagram, taken while filming an episode of the Animal Planet series “Crikey! It’s the Irwins”.

Irwin pulls a large carpet python out of a sack and lets the snake crawl up his arm.

Suddenly, the snake strikes, biting him in the face.

The video is followed by nearly identical footage of his father handling a snake while filming “The Crocodile Hunter”, with that snake also rearing back and striking him in the face.

Irwin also shared compare-and-contrast photos of himself and his father showing off their snake-bloodied faces.

“Maybe it was her way of saying ‘thanks’ for being rescued,” Irwin joked in his Instagram post.