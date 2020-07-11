Jason Derulo Addresses Rumour He Earns $75K Per TikTok Video: ‘It’s Far More Than That’

Does Jason Derulo really earn $75,000 for each TikTok video he makes?

That rumour has been making the rounds, and the “Savage Love” singer addressed the claim during a recent interview with Complex.

In the interview, Derulo, 30, explained how the social media app allows him to unleash his creativity without any limitations.

RELATED: Jason Derulo On Connecting With Fans On TikTok Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic: It’s ‘A Beautiful Thing’

“I feel like I thrive on TikTok because I can show me,” he said. “TikTok is all about creation and I love building things from nothing.”

Asked about the rumour he makes $75K, he revealed he actually makes more.

“I think it’s tacky to say what I do make from them, but it’s far more than that,” he said with a laugh. “But, I’m not going to say what it is.”