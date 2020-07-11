Tahj Mowry Pays Emotional Tribute To First Love Naya Rivera: ‘I Will Never Not Think Of You’

Tahj Mowry had known Naya Rivera since they were young, and the actor and singer paid tribute to the presumed-dead “Glee” star in an emotional Instagram post.

“My sweet Naya – to say that I am devastated would be an understatement. This is a nightmare. Everyday gets harder. However, I am holding onto hope that you will be found,” Mowry, 34, wrote in the caption, accompanying a photo of Rivera.

“We grew up together. We became adults together. We experienced so many firsts together. You were my first experience with everything; love, intimacy, heartbreak. We broke each others hearts and then mended them back together…more than once. I will never not think of you. No woman has ever measured up what you gave me or how you made me feel. I’ve never liked to admit it but I have never stopped loving you. A part of me always wished for the day where God would bring us back together to be what we dreamt we could have been,” he added.

RELATED: ‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera Still Missing, Investigators ‘Believe’ She May Have Drowned In ‘Tragic Accident’

“I pray deeply for the Rivera family and that God blankets them with strength, peace, and love right now. Mychal and Nickayla – you will always be like younger siblings to me and I love you dearly. I watched you two grow up into beautiful adults. George and Yolanda – whatever you need I am here for you. We are forever family and I love you,” wrote Mowry.

Mowry continued by asking fans to pray for Rivera’s family and her ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey.

⁣“I ask everyone reading this to please lift up, along with the entire Rivera family, Ryan and Josey in prayer and to respect what they are going through during this time. I pray that God showers the entire family with strength and peace that only He can give,” he wrote. ”I still have faith. I still have hope. Let’s please all pray that she is found and brought home safely.”

RELATED: ‘Conditions Are Difficult’ In Search For Naya Rivera At California LakE

He concluded by writing, ⁣“Naya, I miss you deeply. I wish I got the chance to tell you that once more but I’m believing I will get that chance. I know deep down you’ve always known how I felt,” he continued. “I look forward to the day where I can see your beautiful face once more and tell you everything I’ve wanted to say that I didn’t get the chance to say. I love you forever. I always have and I always will. “