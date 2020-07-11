Khloe Kardashian Gives Andy Cohen Some ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Scoop In Bonus Scene

Khloe Kardashian is dishing to Andy Cohen in a new bonus clip from “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”.

The clip features the “Watch What Happens Live” host broaching what could be a touchy subject by asking how it’s been going co-parenting daughter True with ex Tristan Thompson.

“You know what, Tristan and I are in a really good space,” she explains, prompting Cohen to point out that “if anyone could get in a good space with him,” it would be her.

“It’s like, I have to be an adult. Why make it difficult for myself for the rest of my life?” she continues. “I have to deal with him. And he’s her dad and he’s a great dad to her.”

As a result, she adds, “I’m not gonna drag my feet, I’ll make it as good as I can. Because that would just be harder on me.”

Cohen then asks if True appears on “KUWTK”, as he’s on the fence about how much he should be showing off his son, Benjamin, on television.

“‘Cause my mom is getting on me,” Cohen explains. “She’s saying I’m posting too much of Ben. She’s like, ‘You can’t do this, he didn’t choose this.’ And I’m like, but he’s so cute, I can’t handle it!”

Cohen also admits that he can get nosy. “Don’t you love that I run into you for one second and I go right in on you?”

“I love it,” she replies with a laugh.. “Just ask me when my last gynecology appointment was at this point.”

New episodes of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” will return in September.