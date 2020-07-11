Juice WRLD’s Posthumous Album ‘Legends Never Die’ Drops

Seven months after his tragic passing, the highly anticipated third studio album from late American rapper Juice WRLD dropped worldwide on Friday, July 10.

In addition to 15 brand-new songs from the “All Girls Are the Same” hit-maker — whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins — the record, called Legends Never Die, features an abundance of special guest artists, including Halsey Marshmello and Trippie Redd.

Though he’s been featured on a number of other artists’ singles since his death last year — including Eminem‘s 2020 hit “Godzilla” — Legends Never Die is Juice WRLD’s first posthumous album release.

Four singles from the album — “Righteous”, “Tell Me U Luv Me”, “Life’s a Mess” and “Come & Go” — were released sporadically between April and July ahead of the long-awaited album’s official release.

The 55-minute emo rap record was produced by a plethora of acclaimed music producers, including 808 Mafia and Skrillex, and released through Interscope Records, the label Juice WRLD was signed to in 2018.

On July 6, a statement issued to Juice WRLD’s official Instagram account said the collection of tracks on Legends Never Die “best represents the music Juice was in the process of creating” before he died.

“The album shines a light on the collaborators that meant so much to Juice and deeply impacted his musical process. Juice dedicated his music to his fans and, now more than ever, we hope this album brings some reprieve to everyone during these unsettling times,” the post reads.

“Please join us in celebrating Juice’s life by enjoying this album. Juice’s legacy will live forever.”

Juice WRLD died on Dec. 8, 2019, as a result of an accidental drug overdose. He was 21.

The Chicago-based rapper launched his career on SoundCloud before rising to the top of the charts with his single “Lucid Dreams”, which features Sting’s 1993 hit “Shape of My Heart”.

Lucid Dreams went six times platinum and reached No. 2 on the all-genre Hot 100 chart and No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts.

Legends Never Die is now available through all major streaming platforms.