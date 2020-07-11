Britney Spears Shuts Out The ‘Toxic’ People On Social Media

Britney Spears doesn’t have room for the haters.

The singer is known for her unfiltered, honest posts from admitting she accidentally burned down her home gym to her dance routines.

Unfortunately, the posts come with a lot of trolls commenting on them.

Removing all the “Toxic” people from her life, Spears posted the quote, “Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be courageous; be strong” from 1 Corinthians 16:13-14.

She clapped back in the caption, “I get how some people might not like my posts or even understand them, but this is Me being happy ….. this is Me being authentic and as real as it gets !!!!! I want to inspire people to do the same and just be themselves without pleasing others ….. that’s the key to happiness 🌸🌸🌸🌸 !!!!!!”

