Trista And Ryan Sutter’s Daughter Models His Old Bucket Hat From ‘The Bachelorette’

Trista and Ryan Sutter kept at least one memento from their time on the “Bachelorette” and now it has been passed down to their daughter.

Bachelor Nation fans may remember the navy and tan bucket hat Ryan wore 17 years ago, which was modelled again by their daughter Blakesley, 11.

“Bucket hat present vs past. Leave it to Blakesley to bring it back in style after 17 years!” Trista captioned a current photo of Blakesley and a screenshot from Ryan on the show.

related: Peter Weber’s ‘Bachelor’ Exes Hannah Ann Sluss And Madison Prewett Reunite For Picnic Date

RELATED: Former ‘Bachelorette’ Trista Sutter Breaks Her Ankle In Tennis Accident

Trista and Ryan also share son, Max, 12.

Trista’s inaugural season of the “Bachelorette” was recently shown on “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!” and she was excited to relive it.

“Please just ignore the massive amount of turtlenecks, oversized suits, bucket hats, baby talk, and orange hair, and focus instead on the love story that I’m excited to share with the world again!” she teased ahead of the show.