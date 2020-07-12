Naya Rivera’s Mother And Brother Joined By Ryan Dorsey For Emotional Visit To Lake Piru While Search Continues

As the search for Naya Rivera’s body continues at Lake Piru, her mother and brother visited the location she was last seen.

It was an emotional visit as Naya’s mom, Yolanda, and her younger brother, Mychal, stood on the dock which she left from last Wednesday after renting a boat for a trip with her son, Josey, 4.

Pictures from Yolanda and Mychal’s visit show her kneeing on the dock with her hands raised in the air.

The search continues for Naya Rivera. @VENTURASHERIFF told press that this man and woman are Naya’s mother and brother. Her mother is kneeling on the dock with her arms outstretched towards the water. pic.twitter.com/5q6eGrWojR — Anastasia (@AnastasiaElyseW) July 11, 2020

Backbrid

Ryan Dorsey, Rivera’s ex-husband, joined the family at Lake Piru in what was described as an emotional meeting.

Backgrid

Naya’s brother and dad George appeared to be connecting with the actress by jumping in the water for what looked like a spiritual moment for the family.

Backgrid

The boat was found later that evening with Josey safe inside. The two went swimming and according to her son, Naya never got back in the boat.

While the search is still on, investigators have presumed that Naya drowned in a tragic accident.