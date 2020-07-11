Luke Evans Dishes On Gaston And Le Fou ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Disney+ Spinoff

Luke Evans is dishing on what is in store for Gaston and Le Fou in the “Beauty & The Beast” spinoff.

While speaking to Collider, Evans revealed the show is underway with Alan Menken scoring original music.

“We’re in fully fledged development,” Evans said. “The second and third episodes have been written and we’ve heard some of the music by Alan Menken. We’re just so honoured to have him on board, writing the music, which is extraordinary, in itself.”

“We feel so lucky to have this talented group of people creating a story about two much loved and much hated characters, but that’s the excitement. There are a lot of questions about, where we will start? What we will tell? Who are these people? When you visit them, where will they be? So, it’s going to be a really fun experience. Me and Josh [Gad] are literally vibrating with excitement to shoot it.”

The Disney+, six-episode series was dreamed up by Evans and Gad who starred in the 2017 live-action movie.

“Josh and I, even when we were working on ‘Beauty and the Beast’, I recall, as two human beings, we liked each other a lot. We made each other laugh, we respected each other’s talent, and we had a great time. Even then, we were talking about what we could do and wanting to find another project. We’ve been searching, for the last several years, projects and scripts and ideas and concepts,” Evans said.

It was during the time on set that the two of them came up with the idea.

“In the back of our minds, we definitely had thoughts about revisiting Gaston and LeFou in a different story, obviously. So, when the idea really came to fruition and we got on board some incredible writers, and Josh, especially, had an incredible idea that, once it was born, it just flew itself. And when we pitched the idea to Disney+, they were very excited about it.”