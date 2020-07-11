Carrie Underwood Makes Surprise Appearance During Brad Paisley’s Drive-In Concert

By Jamie Samhan.

As Brad Paisley’s drive-in concert in St Louis took place on Friday night, there was a very special surprise guest.

Carrie Underwood virtually dropped in, appearing on a large screen behind Paisley on stage.

Underwood joined Paisley for a duet during his socially distant safe concert.

“It’s going to be nuts. It’s going to be like a total return to life in some weird way and we’re all going to have a really good time,” Paisley said to AP ahead of the concert which is part of Live Nation’s concert series that practice safe distance measures.

