Skylar Astin Goes Instagram Official With Lisa Stelly

Skylar Astin and Lisa Stelly have confirmed their relationship in a loved up photo posted on the Fancy Sprinkles founder’s Instagram.

“Is that a bottle of mini champagne in your pocket or u just happy to see me @skylarastin?” Stelly captioned a photo of her kissing the “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” actor.

RELATED: Disney Moving Forward On Live-Action Remake Of ‘Hercules’ And Skylar Astin Wants In

RELATED: Skylar Astin Talks His Earliest Performances Including ‘Friends’ And ‘Popeye The Sailor Man’ Theme Songs

Astin shortly later followed up with a picture of the two of them swimming together.

Earlier in the week, Stelly shared another picture of her kissing her new beau. “The most perfect face,” she wrote as Astin grinned for the camera.

Stelly was previously married to Jack Osbourne and share daughters Minnie Theodora, 2, Andy Rose, 5, and Pearl Clementine, 8. The couple divorced in 2018.

Astin just recently divorced his “Pitch Perfect” co-star Anna Camp last year after getting married in 2016.