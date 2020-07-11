Judges Moved By Blind 13-Year-Old Singer On ‘The Voice Kids’

“The Voice Kids” returned in the United Kingdom on Saturday night and it was an emotional one.

Blind singer Lydia, 13, brought everyone to tears with her rendition of Elton John’s “Your Song”, earning a two-chair turn around from Paloma Faith and Pixie Lott.

“I was born with a genetic condition affecting my eyes which means that I am blind,” she told the judges per the Daily Mail.

Lydia’s mother revealed that when her daughter is feeling down, she goes to her bedroom to sing.

Judge Danny Jones asked Lydia how long she has been singing for, responding, Lydia said, “Forever, because I’m blind so I don’t draw, I don’t do anything like that, but I sing and I listen to stuff.”

Adding, “I was five and I was singing in the car with my grandpa and he said I had a really nice voice so I started singing.”

Elsewhere in the show, Jones and Will.i.am had a rap battle over young rapper Ray Tee to try and convince him that they were the right judge for him.