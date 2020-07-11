Tori Roloff Fights Back Against Mom-Shamers

“Little People, Big World” star Tori Roloff isn’t going to stand aside while getting mom-shammed on Instagram.

It started when Roloff shared a picture of her son Jackon, 3, daughter, Lilah, 7 months and husband, Zach, celebrating July 4th. People turned to the comment section, bringing up how curved Jackson’s leg looked, questioning if she was doing everything she could for her son who has dwarfism.

RELATED: ‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Says 2-Month-Old Daughter Has ‘Dwarfism’

RELATED: Audrey And Jeremy Roloff’s Daughter Ember Recovering After ER Visit

Roloff clapped back in another post of just her and the kids.

“I am not responsible for teaching the world anything about dwarfism or a pandemic or any other global issue,” her caption started.

“However, it is my privilege to have a platform where I can share information on things I find important like dwarfism or a pandemic or other global issues,” she continued.

“I did not chose to be in the public eye. I fell in love and I chose my husband then and I choose him every day since. This all comes along with him and our family and I feel like I’ve done a damn good job of being the best I can be,” Roloff said. “I don’t owe you anything. You don’t own me. You can’t manipulate me. This is my instagram and I can choose what I want to share.”

She added, “If this doesn’t sit well with you… I’m sorry. It’s not my job to change your mind.”