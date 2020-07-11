Great White Puts On Concert With No Social Distancing Precautions

Great White held a concert on Thursday night with no regards for coronavirus safety.

The concert in Dickinson, North Dakota didn’t follow any social distancing precautions, leaving it up those attending if they wanted to risk it.

As seen in the footage above, no one took on any precautions including not a single mask to be seen.

The show was part of the “First On First: Dickinson Summer Nights” outdoor series.

“We do not have restrictions, believe it or not, we don’t have any,” event coordinator April Getz almost bragged to The Dickinson Press. “It’s one of those things where if people feel comfortable coming down and mixing and mingling, that’s their personal choice. We’re leaving it up to everybody that chooses to attend.”

In 2003, the band was involved in another controversy after setting off pyrotechnics in a small, indoor club. The accident killed 100 people, including guitarist Ty Longley.

DaBaby recently came under fire for holding a July 4th concert that also didn’t involve safety measures.