Bebe Rexha Is Delaying Her New Album ‘Until The World Is In A Better Place’

Bebe Rexha’s last album, Expectations, was released in 2018, and fans waiting for her followup will have to keep on waiting.

The “I’m A Mess” singer shared a message to fans on Wednesday to let them know that new music is coming… eventually.

In a “message to all my loves,” Rexha wrote, “I know my fans are super frustrated because they want new music. I promise you my team and I have been working harder than ever. Every day, every single week. We haven’t stopped.”

According to Rexha, the forthcoming album “is the best project I have ever worked on. I can not wait for you to hear it.”

She continued by explaining the reason behind the album’s delay. “It’s just that we don’t feel like it’s right to release an album during these times,” she added. “As soon as The world is in a better place we will release it alll [sic].”

Rexha concluded: “We are just waiting for when the time feels right. I promise you it is worth the wait.”

She elaborated in some followup tweets, explaining that the album is all ready to go, but the “timing with the world doesn’t feel right to me in my gut.”

When the album is finally released, Rexha confirmed that fans can expect a collab and a “summery” track.

One of those collaborators is apparently singer-songwriter Trevor Daniel, who partnered with Selena Gomez on “Past Life”. Responding to one of Rexha’s tweets, he wrote that he’s “seen her putting her everything into this album. and i honestly think this is one of the best albums i’ve ever listened to.”

Rexha retweeted the comment, and added, “Can’t wait for them to hear what we did xoxo.”