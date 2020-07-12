Heather Morris Volunteers To Assist Recovery Efforts To Locate ‘Glee’ Co-Star Naya Rivera

Heather Morris is ready to do whatever she can to aid the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office as they continue to search for Naya Rivera, 33, presumed drowned in California’s Lake Piru after going missing during a boat trip on Wednesday.

Morris, who played the onscreen girlfriend of Rivera’s character on “Glee”, took to Twitter on Saturday to let the sheriff’s office know that she and some friends are “trying to conduct an on foot search and rescue mission” to assist the ongoing efforts.

“I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and want to help in any way,” she wrote.

My name is Heather Morris, I'm Nayas close friend and co-worker, and I'm trying to conduct an on foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru. I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and — heather (@HeatherMorrisTV) July 12, 2020

want to help in any way. I have left a message with the department of Rescue and Air today, and I will call again tomorrow. Thank you — heather (@HeatherMorrisTV) July 12, 2020

On Thursday, Morris shared her hope that Rivera would be found alive and well.

“It’s so hard to wrap your head around something unknown,” the actress, 33, said in a statement to E! News.

“I’m holding on to hope that the rescuers will bring Naya home in a swift and speedy recovery,” she added. “I know she would remind me in moments like this that God has a plan for everything and although we may not know that that plan is, we need to keep our chin up and stay strong.”

