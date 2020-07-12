Nursing Home Residents Recreate Classic Album Covers

A nursing home in Edgware, England, has come up with a rockin’ good way to help residents spent their time during the COVID-19 pandemic while the U.K. has spent months in lockdown.

Robert Speker, the home’s entertainment manager, encouraged the residents to undertake a challenge: to recreate some of the most classic album covers of all time.

The albums run the gamut from glitter rock (a woman with colourful zig-zag face paint mimic’s David Bowie’s 1973 Aladdin Sane) to 1980s classics (Bruce Springsteen’s Born in the USA) to more recent pop (Adele’s 21 is recast with a woman named Vera as 93).

RELATED: Shania Twain Changes Her Album Covers To Reflect Social Distancing

Speker shared a series of compare-and-contrast photos on Twitter: