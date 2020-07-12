Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita recently welcomed their infant son, revealing they’d named him Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita.

The couple’s joyous news was met with well wishes and congratulations — mostly.

One Twitter troll decided to chime in by writing, “What a stupid name seriously LOL.”

Ferguson, however, decided to respond, and did a little research in the troll’s previous social media posts.

The “Modern Family” star then made a discovery that allowed him to hilariously throw the troll’s words right back in his face.

“If we could all just get along as one nation,” he wrote, quoting an earlier message from the commenter and noting the quote was “you four Instagram posts ago.”

Added Ferguson: “Sending love to you sir from us and Beckett.”

Back in February, Ferguson and Mikita celebrated a baby shower, with “Modern Family” co-stars Sofia Vergara and Sarah Hyland among those in attendance.