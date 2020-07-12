John Wayne Exhibit To Be Removed From California University After Student Protests Over Late Star’s ‘White Supremacy’ Comments

John Wayne was one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, yet his ultra-conservative views on race and other hot-button topics have the “True Grit” star a controversial figure in the modern era.

Those views were on display in a recently unearthed 1971 Playboy interview in which he made several homophobic and racist remarks.

“I believe in white supremacy until the Blacks are educated to a point of responsibility,” the actor said, adding, “I don’t feel guilty about the fact that five or 10 generations ago these people were slaves.”

RELATED: John Wayne’s Son Defends Late Star After Backlash To Racist, Homophobic Interview

As a result, The Independent is reporting that an exhibition at the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts devoted to Wayne’s career is being removed following protests by students.

“Conversations about systemic racism in our cultural institutions along with the recent global, civil uprising by the Black Lives Matter movement require that we consider the role our school can play as a change maker in promoting anti-racist cultural values and experiences,” the school’s assistant dean of diversity and inclusion, Evan Hughes, said in a statement.

“Therefore, it has been decided that the Wayne exhibit will be removed,” Hughes added, confirming the memorabilia would be reside in the university’s archives.

The exhibit has reportedly been the source of controversy since its installation in 2012.

RELATED: John Wayne’s Family Speaks Out On The Debate To Rename The John Wayne Airport

According to The Independent, USC’s Daily Trojan reports that the Wayne exhibit will be replaced by a new one that will feature “elements of Indigenous filmmaking, feminism and critical race theory through interactive displays.”

Meanwhile, a similar controversy has led to debate over whether Orange County’s John Wayne Airport should be given a different name.