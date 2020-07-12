Lewis Hamilton And Other Formula 1 Drivers Take A Knee To Support BLM Ahead Of Styrian Grand Prix

Several Formula 1 drivers dropped to one knee before Sunday’s Styrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria, to show their support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

As The Independent reported, the U.K. driver was attired in a “Black Lives Matter” t-shirt as he and 13 other drivers took a knee before the race; six drivers remained standing, with drivers at the event wearing black t-shirts with the motto “End Racism” written on the front.

Last week, the newspaper reported, Hamilton explained why he doesn’t take issue with fellow drivers who don’t join him in taking a knee.

RELATED: Prince Harry Opens British Racing Museum With Lewis Hamilton

“I don’t want it to be a case of people feeling forced. I want people to be excited to be a part of the change,” he said.

“I want people to think that while they are fortunate not to have experienced racism, they can try to understand what it feels like and that they don’t want people to feel that way and want to be part of change so in the future our kids can lead a better quality of life,” he added.

The drivers who stood, reported the Daily Mail, explained that wearing the t-shirts should be enough to prove their determination to end racism.

RELATED: Lewis Hamilton Reveals He Passed On Part In ‘Top Gun’ Sequel

“Our clear sign on the Sunday before the race was to wear the t-shirts which were stating `End Racism.’ I thought it was already a very strong message to the world in general,” said Russian driver Daniil Kvyat. “I would say my mentality and in my country doesn’t allow me to go on my knee.”

Spain’s Carlos Sainz Jr. expressed similar sentiments. “We showed on Sunday how strong we all feel against racism,” he said. “I felt like that was enough.”