Thandie Newton Opens Up About Being ‘Vulnerable To Predators’ As A Teenage Actress

Thandie Newton is revisiting her early days as a young actress, when her teenage insecurities made her vulnerable to a predatory director she’s accused of sexual abuse.

In a new interview with Vulture, the “Westworld” star looks back on breaking into movies when she was just 16, cast in the lead in “Flirting” alongside Noah Taylor, Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts.

At the time, she recalled, “I had no sense of myself. One of the reasons why is because I was not considered anything. There was a lot that people could have been interested in in me when I was young. They didn’t want to express it, because they didn’t want to praise the Black girl.”

That attitude, she explained, had made her “super-vulnerable to predators. That’s the truth. Because there’s so much about not having a sense of my value… It’s like a shark smelling blood in the water.”

In earlier interviews, Newton has spoken candidly about being “coerced” into a sexual relationship with “Flirting” director John Duigan, who was twice her age.

Newton also confirmed she’s got plenty of her own experiences with the Hollywood casting couch, and some day those names will be named.

“I’ve got my little black book,” she said, “which will be published on my deathbed.”