Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Head To Greece For Summer Vacation

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have headed to Greece, just after the actor celebrated his 64th birthday.

The couple were photographed holding their carry on luggage while wearing hats, sunglasses and facemasks. They frequently spend their summers on the Greek island of Antiparos.

Hanks kicked off 2020 by becoming an honorary citizen of Greece.

Starting 2020 as an Honorary citizen of all of Greece! Kronia pola! ( more or less, “happy year!”). Hanx pic.twitter.com/b8fmrgjvYP — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) January 2, 2020

Hanks and Wilson have been isolating in Los Angeles after spending time in Australia after being some of the first celebs to reveal they tested positive for COVID-19. After recovering there, they flew back to L.A. where they have been using their platforms to share the importance of wearing a mask and taking proper precautions.