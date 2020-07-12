Reese Witherspoon Embarrasses Son Deacon Phillippe Upon Release Of His First Single

Reese Witherspoon is one proud mama after her son, Deacon Phillippe, released his first single and she doesn’t care who knows it.

In a cute video posted on her Instagram captioned, “When your kid has his first single… you gotta dance!”, Witherspoon loved hearing Deacon’s song but then comes up with an idea.

“Deacon, I should make up a TikTok dance to the song,” Witherspoon said as she got up to dance.

A very embarrassed Deacon groaned, “Mom, no.”

Deacon’s father, Ryan Phillippe, also celebrated “Long Run” featuring Nina Nesbitt.

“#LongRun OUT NOW on all platforms! Stream it nonstop for me. So proud of you @deaconphillippe & what a voice @ninanesbitt CONGRATS YOU TWO!” he captioned his post.

Catch the full song up top.