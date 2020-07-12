Reese Witherspoon Embarrasses Son Deacon Phillippe Upon Release Of His First Single

By Jamie Samhan.

Reese Witherspoon is one proud mama after her son, Deacon Phillippe, released his first single and she doesn’t care who knows it.

In a cute video posted on her Instagram captioned, “When your kid has his first single… you gotta dance!”, Witherspoon loved hearing Deacon’s song but then comes up with an idea.

RELATED: Deacon Phillippe Drops New Single ‘Long Run’ Featuring Nina Nesbitt

“Deacon, I should make up a TikTok dance to the song,” Witherspoon said as she got up to dance.

A very embarrassed Deacon groaned, “Mom, no.”

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon’s Son Deacon Shows Her How to Dap In Another Cute Mother-Son Video

Deacon’s father, Ryan Phillippe, also celebrated “Long Run” featuring Nina Nesbitt.

“#LongRun OUT NOW on all platforms! Stream it nonstop for me. So proud of you @deaconphillippe & what a voice @ninanesbitt CONGRATS YOU TWO!” he captioned his post.

Catch the full song up top.

 

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP