Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Throwback Video To Celebrate Birthday Of Kanye West’s Late Mom

Kim Kardashian is helping husband Kanye West mark a bittersweet day: the birthday of his late mother, Donda West, who passed away in 2007 at age 58.

On Sunday, the day that would have been her mother-in-law’s 71st birthday, Kardashian shared a throwback video on Twitter.

RELATED: Kanye West Opens Up About His Late Mother In Candid Interview With David Letterman

In the video, her husband and his mom are hanging out in a kitchen, singing his song “Hey Mama” together.

Kardashian’s tweet garnered a lot of sweet responses, such as these:

This made me cry ❤️ beautiful x — Kelly Brady (@kelb1988) July 12, 2020

This is beautiful, thank you for sharing. Happy Birthday 🤎 — ZACHARY SPENCER 👑 (@ZACHARYSPENCER_) July 12, 2020

Oh Kim 😥. Kanye & his mom were so happy singing this song- I love it & thank you for sharing — Time2SeekHim (@Time2SeekHim) July 12, 2020