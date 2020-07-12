Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Throwback Video To Celebrate Birthday Of Kanye West’s Late Mom

Kim Kardashian is helping husband Kanye West mark a bittersweet day: the birthday of his late mother, Donda West, who passed away in 2007 at age 58.
On Sunday, the day that would have been her mother-in-law’s 71st birthday, Kardashian shared a throwback video on Twitter.
In the video, her husband and his mom are hanging out in a kitchen, singing his song “Hey Mama” together.
Kardashian’s tweet garnered a lot of sweet responses, such as these:
This made me cry ❤️ beautiful x
This is beautiful, thank you for sharing. Happy Birthday 🤎
Oh Kim 😥. Kanye & his mom were so happy singing this song- I love it & thank you for sharing
I danced with my mama to this at my wedding 😭❤️
