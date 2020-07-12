Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Throwback Video To Celebrate Birthday Of Kanye West’s Late Mom

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West - Getty Images
Kim Kardashian is helping husband Kanye West mark a bittersweet day: the birthday of his late mother, Donda West, who passed away in 2007 at age 58.

On Sunday, the day that would have been her mother-in-law’s 71st birthday, Kardashian shared a throwback video on Twitter.

In the video, her husband and his mom are hanging out in a kitchen, singing his song “Hey Mama” together.

Kardashian’s tweet garnered a lot of sweet responses, such as these:

