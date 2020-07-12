Black Eyed Peas’ Will.i.a.m Slams Kanye West’s Presidential Run As ‘A Dangerous Thing To Be Playing With’

Black Eyed Peas singer will.i.am is the latest celeb to state his opposition to Kanye West running in the U.S. presidential election in November.

In an interview with The Mirror, will.i.am shares his opinion that there are far more helpful things that West can do than potentially siphon enough votes away from Joe Biden to allow Donald Trump to remain in office for four more years.

“It’s a dangerous thing to be playing with. If you’re not serious, you don’t play with that, especially now,” he explained.

“Like what the f**k, seriously, I don’t even know what like community service you do,” he added.

Speaking for himself, will.i.am insisted it isn’t necessary to become president to bring about positive change in people’s lives.

“There’s so many ways to help our communities other than politics and you don’t have to run for office to change people’s lives for the better,” he said.

“For the past 11 years I went back to the ghetto where I’m from and started a school. I started with 65 kids — now I have 720 kids and growing,” he added.

“Our kids have gone off to colleges they probably never thought, or anyone thought, they’d go to — like Dartmouth, Brown, Stanford, UCLA – studying things you probably never thought they would study, like bioscience, engineering, autonomy, robotics and computer science,” he continued.

“So you don’t have to be a politician to protect the youth,” he shared. “Politics, nah. I’d rather do what I do, and do as much as I can.”