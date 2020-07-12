Ludacris Hints That ‘Fast & Furious’ Is Headed To Outer Space

The “Fast & Furious” franchise has been to Los Angeles, Abu Dhabi and Tokyo, but the next film could be out of this world, literally.

Ludacris teased that, “F9” is headed to outer space.

While on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show”, co-host Julia Cunningham was trying to get whatever details she could out of the rapper and actor.

“I will say that you are very intuitive, because you said something right, but I’m not going to give it away,” Ludacris said.

Cunningham quickly jumped on her space idea to which Ludacris only covered his mouth, but his face gives it away.

“I don’t know. I don’t know what you said,” he teased.

“Fast & Furious” screenwriter Chris Morgan previously spoke about the possibility of outer space. “I will say — what’s the best way to answer this? — you’ll have to wait and see. Listen, as long as the stakes were set up correctly, then I’m down for whatever.”

The release of “F9” has been pushed back April 2, 2021.