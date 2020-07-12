Lisa Marie Presley’s Son Benjamin Keough Dead At 27

Lisa Marie Presley’s son, Benjamin Keough, has died of an apparent suicide.

According to TMZ, Keough, 27, who is also grandson to Elvis Presley, died Sunday in Calabasas from a self-inflicted gun wound.

Presley’s rep told ET Canada she is “beyond devastated.”

“She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley,” the rep said. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

Not many other details have been revealed.

Keough leads a very private life compared to the rest of his famous family which includes father musician Danny Keough and sister Riley Keough who is an actress.

Presley has previously spoken about how much her son looks like Elvis.

“Ben does look so much like Elvis. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny,” she said.