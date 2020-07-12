Hugh Jackman’s Naked Bum Isn’t Censored On Disney+ ‘X-Men: Days Of Future Past’

Hugh Jackman is taking whatever wins he can get and that includes his uncensored butt.

Disney+ has censored out a few parts of movies to make them family-friendly for the streaming platform including the nudity in “Splash” that turned out to more look like a furry bum and removing “f**k” from Hamilton.

However, they did miss Jackman’s rear end in the 2014 movie “X-Men: Days Of Future Past”, as pointed out by fans.

“‘Days Of Future Past’ becomes the first movie to air on Disney+ uncensored. That was my future but let’s be honest … it’s more like my past,” Jackman teased on his Instagram. He included the clip from the film with a giant emoji covering his butt.

So hurry and watch “X-Men” before the folks at Disney get wise and edit it out.