‘Big Brother Canada’ Back For 9th Season With Host Arisa Cox Doing Double Duty As Executive Producer

“Big Brother Canada” is coming back for a ninth season with a new creative twist.

Host Arisa Cox will play double duty as Executive Producer of the hit reality show.

Showrunner Erin Brock will continue her role with the Global show.

“We have reached a turning point in history and as the fight against racism and issues facing Black, Indigenous and people of colour around the world have been pulled into the spotlight, ‘Big Brother Canada’ is seizing this moment to become a leader in the reality TV world,” said Cox in a statement.

RELATED: Arisa Cox Talks ‘Big Brother Canada’ Donation To COVID-19 Response Efforts: ‘The Real Superheroes Are The People On The Front Lines’

She added, “Our top priority is bold, lasting change by embracing the rich diversity of Canada in front of and behind the camera. Both are vital. And as one of the biggest and best reality TV shows in the country, we have both the ability and the responsibility to do just that. I’m thrilled to join Erin and the producing team, and work together to ensure ‘Big Brother Canada’ meets this moment.”

As EP, some of Cox’s new roles include casting and outreach as well as increasing BIPOC representation on and off-screen.

“Arisa Cox has been an integral part of ‘Big Brother Canada’, always armed with an arsenal of bold and bright ideas, thoughtful insights, and a deep passion for the show,” said Brock. “We’re passionately committed to leading thought-provoking conversations, telling uniquely Canadian stories, and reflecting the diverse culture of Canada. Arisa has always demonstrated a fierce commitment to these ideals and I’m excited to elevate our partnership and to continue to make trailblazing content.”

RELATED: ‘Big Brother Canada’ Donates Season 8 Prize Money To Charities Responding To Coronavirus

Season 9 of “Big Brother Canada” will debut on Global TV in the spring of 2021.