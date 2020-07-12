Danielle Fishel Apologizes To ‘Boy Meets World’ Co-Star Trina McGee For Being ‘Rude, Cold & Distant’

Danielle Fishel is owning up to her past mistakes.

The former “Boy Meets World” star has admitted that she was “rude, cold, & distant” to co-star Trina McGee.

Earlier this year, McGee spoke of the hostile and racist environment she endured on set including being called “Aunt Jemima.” Actor Will Friedle has since come forward as the one who made that remark and apologized, but now it is Fishel’s turn.

“I owed @realtrinamcgee an apology for being rude, cold, & distant when she guest starred on GMW (her tweet regarding warm hellos being met with cold blank stares was about me). Trina and I spoke over a month ago and she gracefully accepted my apology. ❤️,” Fishel wrote when questioned about it by a fan on a Black Lives Matter post by the actress.

