Ashley Graham Shares Sweet Photos Of Her And Husband Justin Ervin Snuggling Baby Issac

Ashley Graham and hubby Justin Ervin are soaking in all the baby snuggles.

The model posted a series of photos and videos of their son, Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin, 6-months next week, crawling all over Ervin, breastfeeding with Graham and playing in a kiddie pool.

“My Isaac Menelik 🤎,” she captioned the sweet collection.

Graham and Ervin have been isolating at her family home in Nebraska where Issac also hit a major sleep milestone.

“This is the smile of a mama [whose] baby slept through the night on his own,” she wrote on top of a photo of her with a big grin.