Kelly Preston, Actress And Wife Of John Travolta, Dead At 57

Kelly Preston has died at the age of 57.

The actress died on Sunday morning after a long battle with breast cancer, her husband John Travolta confirmed in an emotional post to Instagram.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” the actor wrote, alongside a photo of his wife. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.”

“Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered,” he added. “I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”

“On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer,” a rep for the family told People. “Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends.”

Preston is survived by her husband of 18 years, John Travolta, and their children — 20-year-old daughter Ella and 9-year-old son Benjamin. The couple’s son, Jett, died in 2009 at the age of 16.

Stars paid tribute to the actress on social media after news of her tragic death emerged online.

A beautiful lady. Inside and out.

A crushing loss.

Rest In Peace, Kelly Preston 🙏🏽💔 pic.twitter.com/ogNArcdyFI — Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) July 13, 2020

Kelly Preston was enormously kind and unbelievably lovely. Can’t believe this. My thoughts are with her sweet Ella and the rest of her incredible family. RIP 🤍🤍🤍 — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) July 13, 2020

I’m in absolute shock. What a beautiful and amazing actress and person. So sad to hear of her passing at such a young age. My heart goes out to John Travolta and the entire family. What a loss. 🙏 RIP #KellyPreston https://t.co/yRqOmI3CjW — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 13, 2020

Shocked by this sad news. Kelly was such a bright loving soul, a talented actress, and a loving mom and wife. My heart breaks for her family who have already known such sadness and grief. Join me in sending them love and strength. #RIP #KellyPreston https://t.co/DndcfOtlOn — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) July 13, 2020

Kelly Preston.

Can’t remember where, but, met first in late ‘92 I think.

Such a lovely person. In 1995 we auditioned together for Breaking Up, Salma Hayek got that gig.

I havent seen her much, but when I did, she was always the same sparkly eyed gem.

Love to her family.

R.I.P — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) July 13, 2020

#RIP Kelly Preston . Prayers go out to John, her family and friends. — Adina Porter (@AdinaPorter) July 13, 2020

RIP to my on screen mom, #kellypreston. What a lovely woman. Such a sad loss. — Spencer Breslin (@Spencerbreslin) July 13, 2020

Preston secured her first film role for the 1985 flick “Mischief”, before going on to star in the likes of “Twins”, “Jerry Maguire” and “Gotti”.

