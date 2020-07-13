Ella Travolta Shares Emotional Tribute As Her Mom Kelly Preston Dies At Age 57: ‘I Love You So Much Mama’

Ella Travolta paid tribute to her mother Kelly Preston after she lost her two-year battle with breast cancer at age 57 Sunday.

John Travolta shared a statement confirming the tragic news, before Ella posted a photo of her mom on Instagram, alongside the caption: “I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you.”

“Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter what.

“Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama.”

The “Mischief” actress is survived by her husband of 18 years, John Travolta, and their children — 20-year-old Ella and 9-year-old son Benjamin. The couple’s son, Jett, died in 2009 at the age of 16.

John posted: “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.

“Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered,” he added. “I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”