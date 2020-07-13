Sir Patrick Stewart Celebrates His 80th Birthday By Reading His 80th Sonnet

Sir Patrick Stewart turned 80 Monday, so what better way to celebrate than with one of his famous Shakespeare sonnet readings?

Stewart, who started the readings back in March, said in a recently released video: “I had not realized that we were at a rather significant point in these sonnets. We just passed the halfway mark.

“There are still 74 to go. But not only are we at the halfway mark, we are at the point of Sonnet 80. And that has special meaning for me, because tomorrow, I am 80.”

“Thank you for tuning in, and I hope you will do the same tomorrow, and I will try and make the sonnet as cheerful and birthday-like as possible,” the actor added, before reading the poem.

Sonnet 80 arrives on the eve of my 80th birthday. #ASonnetADay pic.twitter.com/iqkUcAXSEM — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) July 13, 2020

Fans and celebs alike left Stewart birthday messages Monday.

Sir Dude, you are ageless. Be merry. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) July 13, 2020

It's #HarrisonFord's AND @SirPatStew's birthdays today – Happy Birthday to two of the best! pic.twitter.com/dRV5wmCEu8 — Joseph Nevin (@JosephGNevin) July 13, 2020

Happy birthday to @SirPatStew! Captain Jean-Luc Picard pic.twitter.com/NP4yuGD9hE — Adam Blase Shepard (@adam_blase) July 13, 2020

Happy Happy 80th Birthday to the legend that is @SirPatStew

🎉🥂🎂🎈🎁 https://t.co/iiw2UnhJwu — nina hartstone 🕯⭐️💙🇪🇺💛😻🕷 (@NHartstone) July 13, 2020