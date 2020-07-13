All Five Spice Girls Reunite For A Socially Distanced Walk In The Woods

While fans wait for the Spice Girls to sing together again, they have managed to reunite.

Speaking Sunday on her radio show, Emma Bunton revealed that all five of the Spice Girls got together recently during the pandemic for a walk through nature.

RELATED: Geri Halliwell Recalls Making Her Iconic Spice Girls Union Jack Dress Out Of A Tea Towel

“As things slowly, slowly start to get back to normal, we’ve all started to meet up with friends again, haven’t we? Which is strange… I actually started to think I would never see them again… well, unless it was on Zoom calls. And this week, yes, I finally got to meet up with Geri, Mel B, Mel C, and Victoria!” she said, according to The Huffington Post.

“Now, you may think we propped up a bar somewhere or had drinks in the garden but no! We went on a social distancing walk in the woods, yes!” Bunton revealed. “This time last year we were performing at Wembley all glammed up – well, this year we were in wellies, walking in the rain. Yes, there’s something you don’t see every day – five Spice Girls in their wellies!”

Last year, the Spice Girls went on tour but Victoria Beckham declined to join, saying, “Being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish my girls so much love and fun as they go back on tour, I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!”

RELATED: Mel B Speaks Out On Racist Abuse She Has Suffered, Says She Was Once Asked To Leave A Designer Store While In The Spice Girls

On Monday morning, the U.K.’s Channel 4 announced a new documentary about the girl group, titled “Girl Powered: The Spice Girls”, coming soon.