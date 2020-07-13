Kelly Clarkson Sings Beautiful Cover Of Miley Cyrus’s ‘The Climb’

Kelly Clarkson is giving viewers all the feels with her latest “Kellyoke” performance.

The TV host went way back to the “Hannah Montana” days to belt out a nostalgic karaoke version of Miley Cyrus’s “The Climb.”

Clarkson delivers a stunning cover of the country-pop song from the 11-year-old film “Hannah Montana: The Movie.” The cover is just one of Clarkson’s many outstanding “Kellyoke” performances on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Thanks for the #MondayMotivation, Kelly!