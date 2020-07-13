‘The Empire Strikes Back’ Tops The Box Office For The First Time In Two Decades

“Star Wars” is making waves at the box office once again.

RELATED: Disney+ Adds ‘Star Wars’ Deleted Scene As A Bonus Clip

This weekend, “The Empire Strikes Back” was re-released into theatres and drive-ins, topping the pandemic-affected box office with between $400,000 and $500,000 in ticket sales from 483 locations.

“Empire” went to No. 1 at the box office upon its original release in 1980. It hit No. 1 again upon its first re-release in 1982.

RELATED: Oscar Isaac Doesn’t See Himself Returning To The ‘Star Wars’ Franchise Unless ‘I Need Another House’

In 1997, George Lucas debuted his Special Edition versions of the original “Star Wars” films, sending “Empire” back to the top of the box office.

The weekend also saw re-releases of “Black Panther” and “Inside Out” take the No. 2 and 3 slots at the box office, with drive-ins contributing the bulk of ticket sales.