Sean Bean Makes His ‘Snowpiercer’ Debut In New Season 2 Teaser

Spoiler alert: Do not read if you haven’t seen the season finale of “Snowpiercer” season 1.

A “Snowpiercer” season 2 teaser was released after the season 1 finale aired Sunday.

The TV series, which is based on the Bong Joon-ho movie of the same name and stars Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly, will see Mr. Wilford, played by Sean Bean, make his big debut.

This is a huge surprise to most, as the character was presumed dead.

A synopsis for season 1 of the show reads, “Seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, the remnants of humanity inhabit a perpetually moving train that circles the globe, where class warfare, social injustice, and the politics of survival play out.”

RELATED: Netflix Drops Chilling New Trailer For ‘Snowpiercer’

The teaser comes after showrunner Graeme Manson spoke about season 3 to Collider, despite only season 2 being confirmed.

He shared, “I think we have a good sense of what our season 3 could be. It would be more about figuring out a season 3 ending, whether it’s a cliffhanger to come back again, or not. I’m not sure.

“The endpoint, that flagpole that we put up, hopefully, moves down the road with more seasons. Or you stick to that endpoint and figure out a reboot of the characters and the train. I’m not sure what that would look like.”

RELATED: Aleks Paunovic Talks The Timeliness Of ‘Snowpiercer’ Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

“There are as many ‘Snowpiercer’ stories as there are trains that you can imagine. I think it’s a franchise that you could reboot, in a different time, on a different train, or with a different cast. With this cast, let’s hope that we’re looking at five or six seasons.”