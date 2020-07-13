Simon Cowell Stop Country Singer Mid-Performance And Asks Him To Go A Cappella On ‘AGT’

In a preview of Tuesday’s “America’s Got Talent”, openly gay country singer Kameron Ross takes the stage and opens up about how his sexuality affected his place in country music.

“Now I know who I wanna be and I’m absolutely ready to work back towards music,” he says.

Getting up on stage, Ross says he will be performing the song “Red Brick Road”: “It’s a song I grew up listening to. My grandma would actually tell me it was written about her. So growing up, I believed this song was written about her until she kinda broke the news.”

All initially goes well, with Ross performing the song to Sofia Vergara, who sways in her seat.

But for Simon Cowell something sounds off. He suddenly stops Ross mid-performance to make a request: “I want you to sing a cappella, and I want you to prove the point you’ve been wanting to prove. I want you to stand out.”

Ross takes the note and begins to sing again, without music backing him, instantly grabbing Cowell’s attention.