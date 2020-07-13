Olivia Culpo, Kate Bock & Jasmine Sanders Land Sports Illustrated’s 2020 Swimsuit Cover 

Kate Bock, Olivia Culpo, and Jasmine Sanders have scored the front cover of the 2020 Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” issue.

The cover was revealed Monday morning (July 12) and signifies the first time that SI has given a trio both a group cover and an individual shoot.

This year’s issue celebrates 33 strong and beautiful women, including previous cover models Danielle Herrington and Camille Kostek, Josephine Skriver, Hunter McGrady, Halima Aden, Valentina Sampaio, Caroline Marks, including Kelsey Merritt.

RELATED: Carol Alt, 59, Stuns As She Wears Nothing But Beads And Bikini Bottoms For Sports Illustrated’s ‘Swimsuit Icon Challenge’

The 2020 issue is also the first SI “Swimsuit” cover for Bock, Culpo, and Sanders, who were all captured by renowned Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photographer Yu Tsai in Bali.

“These three women that make up the 2020 cover are inherently unique in many ways, but a solidarity exists among them in terms of their ambitions, goals, and what they stand for,” said MJ Day, editor-in-chief of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Photographer/SPORTS ILLUSTRATED. On sale July 21st.

The editor mentioned Canadian model Kate Bock’s place on the cover.

“This year marks Kate’s eighth appearance in the issue. Beyond her extensive work as an advocate for mental health and wellness, she has played a pivotal role as a creative and business-savvy collaborator for the Sports Illustrated ‘Swimsuit’ brand.”

RELATED: Jasmine Sanders Named Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Rookie Of The Year

The 27-year-old model first posed for the sports magazine back in 2013, winning Rookie of the Year.

Photographer/SPORTS ILLUSTRATED. On sale July 21st.

“These women are limitless, unstoppable, and collectively represent the next wave of moguls to come out of the franchise,” Day said.

It's official! Kate Bock, Jasmine Sanders & Olivia Culpo are your 2020 SI Swimsuit cover models! Click here for everything you need to know: https://t.co/meQz6NZ2AB pic.twitter.com/vTjyBxF3g6 — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) July 13, 2020

Fortunately, the magazine was able to go ahead with the release of the “Swimsuit” issue’s 58th instalment.

“When we wrapped our final shoot on March 5, we had no idea of the magnitude of the unprecedented times that lay ahead,” Day explained. “Like many brands we have paused, listened and will continue to evolve and learn. Now more than ever it’s extremely important to feel a part of a community, to rally behind each other and to support those around you who are trying to create impactful change.”

The unveiling of the cover follows a few days after Brazilian model Valentina Sampaio made history and became Sports Illustrated‘s first transgender woman to be featured in the annual issue.

RELATED: Valentina Sampaio Becomes First Transgender Model To Feature In ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’

The 23-year-old model broke the news on Friday during her “Good Morning America” appearance.

"I feel strong, and I feel inspired to fight, not just for me but for everyone that I represent." – SI Swimsuit 2020 rookie Valentina Sampaio https://t.co/CJCrL0qb4E pic.twitter.com/0F0h6eXXeY — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) July 10, 2020

Valentina Sampaio is the first transgender “Sports Illustrated” swimsuit model. @ErielleReshef has the story. https://t.co/fa9XZd0ySb pic.twitter.com/4gLlYGYjk5 — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 10, 2020

The 2020 Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” issue will be available on newsstands and in home on July 21.