Donald Trump Defends Retweeting U.S. Game Show Host Chuck Woolery’s Controversial Coronavirus Comments

By Becca Longmire.

Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty

American game show host Chuck Woolery got the attention of Donald Trump with some of his latest coronavirus-related tweets.

Woolery, 79, who was the original host of “Wheel of Fortune” before going on to star on the original incarnation of “Love Connection”, “Scrabble”, “Greed” on Fox from 1999 to 2000, and “Lingo” on GSN from 2002 to 2007, shared a post slamming “the outrageous lies” surrounding COVID-19.

Woolery then addressed the reopening of schools in the U.S.:

Trump retweeted both messages.

In an interview with CBS News on Tuesday, Trump was asked about the retweet and he defended it.

“I didn’t make a comment,” he said, according to Deadline. “I did. I reposted a tweet that a lot of people feel. But all I am doing is making a comment. I’m just putting somebody’s voice out there. There are many voices. There are many people that think we shouldn’t do this kind of testing, because all we do, it’s a trap.”

Unsurprisingly, the posts sparked quite the reaction online, including a tweet from Andy Cohen. See some of the response below.

