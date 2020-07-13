U.S. Game Show Host Chuck Woolery Slams ‘Outrageous Lies’ Surrounding Coronavirus In Controversial Post, Donald Trump Retweets It

By Becca Longmire.

Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty

American game show host Chuck Woolery got the attention of Donald Trump with some of his latest coronavirus-related tweets.

Woolery, 79, who was the original host of “Wheel of Fortune” before going on to star on the original incarnation of “Love Connection”, “Scrabble”, “Greed” on Fox from 1999 to 2000, and “Lingo” on GSN from 2002 to 2007, shared a post slamming “the outrageous lies” surrounding COVID-19.

Woolery then addressed the reopening of schools in the U.S.:

Trump retweeted both messages.

Unsurprisingly, the posts sparked quite the reaction online. See some of the response below.

