U.S. Game Show Host Chuck Woolery Slams ‘Outrageous Lies’ Surrounding Coronavirus In Controversial Post, Donald Trump Retweets It

American game show host Chuck Woolery got the attention of Donald Trump with some of his latest coronavirus-related tweets.

Woolery, 79, who was the original host of “Wheel of Fortune” before going on to star on the original incarnation of “Love Connection”, “Scrabble”, “Greed” on Fox from 1999 to 2000, and “Lingo” on GSN from 2002 to 2007, shared a post slamming “the outrageous lies” surrounding COVID-19.

The most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19. Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most ,that we are told to trust. I think it's all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I'm sick of it. — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) July 13, 2020

Woolery then addressed the reopening of schools in the U.S.:

There is so much evidence, yes scientific evidence, that schools should open this fall. It's worldwide and it's overwhelming. BUT NO. — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) July 13, 2020

Trump retweeted both messages.

Unsurprisingly, the posts sparked quite the reaction online. See some of the response below.

You know who’s really “sick of it”? The people lying in hospital beds with tubes down their throats, the doctors and nurses who are exhausted from extended shifts, the families watching their loved ones die on FaceTime or from behind a window. Maybe soon you really will be. — Thom, Democrat and Anti-Fascist (@ThomboyD) July 13, 2020

#COVID19 is NOT a lie. Have you taken care of a patient with it who is scared because they can't breathe? Have you seen families devastated by it? Over 3 million cases is not about an election or the economy. If we control COVID19 the everything else will get better. — Dr.Krutika Kuppalli (@KrutikaKuppalli) July 13, 2020

my brother in law died From Covid. My daughter in law works in a Covid unit. You’re a fucking idiot. There’s a reason you’ve accomplished nothing in your life than be a third tier game show host. The reason? Go back to the first sentence of this paragraph, the answer is there. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) July 13, 2020

Go volunteer at a hospital — Zoo reads (@zacha12d) July 13, 2020