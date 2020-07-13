All Hell Breaks Loose In The ‘Lucifer’ Season 5 Trailer

Lucifer is back… but he’s not the same.

On Monday, Netflix debuted the trailer for “Lucifer” season 5, and after returning to hell last season, the devilish leader has returned.

Except that the people around him notice that something is just a little bit strange about him, a little bit different, and as he reveals, it’s because he’s not really Lucifer.

Instead, he’s actually Lucifer’s twin brother Michael. The drama forces the real Lucifer to actually come back and face off against his brother.

Part 1 of “Lucifer” season 5 premieres August 21, with part 2 to follow at a later date.

The show has also been renewed for a sixth and final season.