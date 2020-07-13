Elizabeth Debicki Talks ‘Tenet’, Working With Christopher Nolan & Empowering Women On-Screen

Elizabeth Debicki wants to see “authentic representation” for women.

The “Tenet” star is on the new cover of Porter, and in the issue she talks about her mind-bending new film and director Christopher Nolan, as well as bringing female-led viewpoints to the screen.

Talking about “Tenet”, the 29-year-old says, “Working with someone like Chris, it’s a golden ticket. You know it’s going to be super challenging and you know there are going to be lessons for you. Sometimes you uncover them gently and sometimes they come and bite you on the ass – for me, it was a combination of both.”

On the issue of representation for women in film, Debicki says, “I think people are still working out how to do [it] honestly and organically. We have a lot of work to do before it’s not considered a deviation from the norm.”

She adds, “Have you been watching ‘I May Destroy You’? It’s simultaneously radical and yet, watching it as a woman, it’s also a relief. We are still in a place where it, and the glorious genius of ‘Killing Eve’ and ‘Fleabag’, feels transgressive – so we need to keep creating space for these different viewpoints.”

Debicki is also an ambassador for Women for Women International, a charity that works with women in war zones.

“The focus on sustainable change, and how they achieve it, is so intelligent and efficient,” she says of the work the organization. “There is a very deep understanding of the fact that, in order to create change in society, you need to empower women.”

As for life under the coronavirus lockdown, the actress admits, “I haven’t baked any bread or read Tolstoy… I watched “Normal People’ and Googled ‘How to make a spicy margarita’.’’