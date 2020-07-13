NFL Hall Of Famer Bruce Smith Has Steve Harvey Speechless With This ‘Family Feud’ Answer

Bruce Smith is a great football player but could be better at “Family Feud”.

The NFL Hall of Famer was on the latest episode of the game show, and one of his “Fast Money” answers had Steve Harvey’s jaw on the floor.

Bruce Smith with the Family Feud answer of the year, Steve Harvey's reaction is everything 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MaYOSYXV59 — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) July 13, 2020

The host posed the question, “If Captain Hook was moonlighting as a handyman, he might replace his hook with what tool?”

At first, Smith said, “hammer,” but that answer had already been given.

Then, with just a few seconds left on the clock, Smith said, “Penis.”

Harvey was speechless.